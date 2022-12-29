Tom Brady Heard Cris Collinsworth’s Criticism And He’s Ready To ‘Fire Back’

Tom Brady is ready to fire up the #RevengeTour as soon as possible, because our man has apparently been taking names.

Brady was called out by Cris ‘Here’s a Guy’ Collinsworth after missing an easy pass during Sunday night’s win over Arizona, with the longtime broadcaster calling the misfire a “layup.”

The pass in question came in the second quarter, when Brady missed an open Russell Gage on third and 1. A stunned Collinsworth later quipped, “I don’t know what I’m watching.”

“I got nothing,” he added. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here.”

Cris Collinsworth not sure what he's seeing out of Tom Brady: "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here…I don't know what I'm watching." pic.twitter.com/xve9cTSteY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2022

Tom Brady fires back at Collinsworth criticism

To be fair, Brady and the Bucs went on to win the game and are the verge of winning the worst division in all of football. So there’s that.

However, it was a pretty bad misfire on Brady’s part, and we don’t know who’s to blame. Sounds like Mike Tirico and Collinsworth are pretty stunned by it, though, and Brady was asked about the reaction on his ‘Let’s Go!” podcast this week.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said, referring to his mega deal-in-waiting with FOX (great company!) whenever he retires.

“So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Tom Brady missed an easy “layup” against the Cardinals. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Look, it’s been a BRUTAL year for Tom Brady, on and off the field. He retired, then un-retired, then got divorced, and he’s been playing like crap all season.

So yeah, I’m sure he’s got some anger to unload whenever he gets the mic in his hands.

I don’t know who he’s gonna come after first, but I’m here for any and all of it. Give ’em hell, Tom!