Tom Brady Hasn’t Talked To Donald Trump ‘In Years’

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is no longer friendly with former President Donald Trump.

Despite previously supporting Trump, Brady told Variety his relationship with the 45th President of the United States has been “mischaracterized” by the media and insinuated that their past hangs were mainly golf related.

“This was 17 or 18 years ago,” Brady told Variety of his golfing with Trump. “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

He added: “I think [the media] just mischaracterized a lot.”

Brady was famously spotted with a MAGA hat hanging in his locker during the 2015 season.

A Series of Strange Events: • Tom Brady’s locker room photograph depicts a MAGA Hat & Gillette Ad in one frame 📷 • Leftists struggle to rationale their support of Tom Brady’s amazing football skills & being a MAGA supporter. Simulation Broken 🤖 pic.twitter.com/F4z2G73Na4 — Maria Lamb (@maria_lamb_) January 28, 2019

When asked by Variety if he still keeps in touch with Trump, Brady responded: “No. I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.”

Brady went on to insinuate that the lack of a relationship between he and Trump is nothing personal: “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t.”

One could now reasonably assume that, should Trump run in the 2024 presidential election, he would not have Brady’s vote. Not that it matters to Trump, who confirmed to New York Magazine on Thursday that he plans to again run and win.

“I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win,” said Trump. He then quickly pushed all his cards to the table, telling New York Magazine: “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.”

Midterms elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, two days after Brady and his Tampa Bay teammates host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

