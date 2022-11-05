Tom Brady Forgets Clothes In Suspicious Instagram Video

Tom Brady is in a pickle in his latest Instagram video, and he enlists the help of a local Nordstrom store to get him out the jam.

Brady posted the video Friday, I’ve watched it a dozen times and I’m still not sure if it’s real or just really corny.

In short, the 1-minute clip basically follows Brady around as he looks for the nearest Nordstrom store because he “forgot my gym bag at home, and it has a bunch of practice stuff in it.”

Why Nordstrom? Good question! Because the clothing store carries the Brady Brand clothing line, of course!

Why Tom needs some Brady Brand merch for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football practice, I don’t know. But alas, our guy wants what he wants, so I’m not gonna question him.

Anyway, you’ve all most likely scrolled down past all that to find the video anyways, so here it is. We’ll further analyze below for those that want to play investigator with me.

Video: Tom Brady needs help from Nordstrom

What do we think? Fake or real? Marketing ploy, or was Brady in an actual bind?

I mean, definitely a Brady Brand promo, right? I will give the guy on the other line credit, though. If he’s in on it, you can’t tell.

“Are you speaking like … Tom Brady, the quarterback?” he asks Brady, who is sitting in the parking lot with the Nordstrom sign perfectly positioned behind him so it’s in the shot.

“You’re being serious with me right now? This is actually Tom Brady?”

Tom Brady has always been a fashionista. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

On top of that, our guy walks out with three bags of Brady Brand clothing and looks SHOCKED when he realizes it’s actually Brady.

I don’t know, the look on his face as he’s walking up to the car may be enough to sway me.

Anyway, you make the call.

It’s a decently funny video – love the fact that Brady has to order clothes from a Nordstrom app in a Nordstrom parking lot – and it’s nice to write something about Brady that doesn’t include prenups or tablet-throwing.

Glad the GOAT got his tan hoodie for practice, too.