Tom Brady Expects A Lot Out Of The Aaron Rodgers-Led New York Jets

There’s a lot of buzz around the New York Jets going into the 2023 NFL season. There’s even some coming from Tom Brady, a man who spent most of his career making their life miserable.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Let’s Go!, Brady talked about why he thinks Gang Green is in for a solid year.

“I’m excited for him,” Brady said of Rodgers, per The New York Post. “He’ll be invigorated. Looks like he’s having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates.”

If there’s anyone who might understand a little bit of what Rodgers is going through, it’s Tom Brady. Although, I don’t recall expectations for Brady and the Bucs being quite as sky-high upon his arrival in Tampa. Not like what we’ve seen this offseason for Rodgers and the Jets.

Brady continued his praise.

“They have a really good team,” the GOAT said. “They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron’s been, when he’s got good receivers, man, it’s pretty dangerous. I think he is gonna have a great year.”

That’s certainly the case this season. Rodgers will have his old buddy Randall Cobb to throw to, plus Garrett Wilson. We got a little taste of the Rodgers-Wilson connection in the preseason, and it’ll probably carry over into the regular season as well.

However, we’ll get to see if these Jets are the real deal. Their appearance on Hard Knocks had painted a rosier picture than some people may have expected, but they get a decent test right out of the gates when they play host to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

