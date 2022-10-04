Tom Brady Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh-t’ How 15-Year-Old Son Plays At Quarterback

It’s got to be tough being the son of the greatest quarterback to ever play football, but lucky for Tom Brady’s son Jack, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback doesn’t “give a sh-t” how his oldest son, Jack, plays.

Brady was doing an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with his co-hosts former NFL wideout Larry Fitzgerald and sportscaster Jim Gray when the topic of his son’s football games. His son plays cornerback, and on the offensive side of the ball — no surprises here — quarterback.

Tom Brady doesn't 'give a s–t how well' quarterback son Jack plays football https://t.co/gWp32lWl4w pic.twitter.com/Qo1D6sn4h8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2022

“I don’t give a sh-t how well he does,” Brady said. However, that doesn’t mean the 7-time Super Bowl champ doesn’t enjoy his son’s games.

Quite the opposite.

“Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.”

While Brady may not be the kind of youth sports dad to get on his son’s case for holding on to the ball a second too long or short-arming a pass, he did have a lot of praise for his 15-year-old’s play.

Brady also got a little candid about his parenting abilities and what he brings to the table in that respect. As you may have expected, he’s got the football throwing pointers covered.

“I think there are very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing a football.

“He’s way smarter. He’s got great work ethic. … But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

Jack is Brady’s son with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan and has two other kids with his current (for now) wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

