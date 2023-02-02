Tom Brady’s Dad Hints QB Was Headed To The 49ers If He Hadn’t Chosen To Retire

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL “for good” didn’t catch his father off guard. Tom Brady Sr. talked with the Boston Globe to share his reaction to his son calling it quits and dropped a huge hint as to where Brady would have played next season if he decided to play another year.

With Brady being from San Mateo, California, one of the rumored teams he was being linked with was the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Brady Sr., it sounds like there was some real juice behind those rumors.

“We would’ve enjoyed him playing in San Francisco, but we’re much happier with his decision doing this than playing for the 49ers. I’m just so proud of the guy. He’s a heck of a good guy. That’s a father talking, but I firmly believe there’s no father who has been given a better son than I have. It’s been a wonderful ride,” Brady Sr. explained.

Tom Brady may have been a 49er next season, according to his father. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Assuming Brady doesn’t come out of retirement for the second consecutive year the speculation of where he may finish his career has been put to bed.

Having said that, it’s hard not to imagine ‘what if’ Brady had joined a very well-rounded 49ers team next season in a quest for one more Super Bowl ring.

At the end of the day, Brady’s father is happy his son is hanging up the cleats.

“I’m really happy for Tommy from the standpoint that he’s going to be able to spend more time with his kids. He’s going out on his own terms, and he’s in good health. He’s taken a lot of hits over the years — a lot of sacks, a lot of knockdowns. I am thrilled that he won’t get knocked down again.”