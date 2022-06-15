Tom Brady Compliments Gisele Like A Guy Who’s About To Ask Permission To Go On A Drunken Golf Trip Bender

As if you needed more proof of Tom Brady’s genius, the Tampa Bay quarterback sat down this week with PEOPLE to sing the praises of his wife, international supermodel bazillionaire Gisele, who continues to put up with her soon-to-be 45-year-old husband’s football addiction.

Guys, Tom Brady is about to put on an exhibition on how to set the stage before requesting time off from the family to play a bunch of golf — or spend 8 months with the boys playing football.

Pay attention to how this works. And for those of you newlywed husbands out there, you need to print out these quotes and study them. Your marriage will benefit from this lesson.

“I think without her, there’s no way I could be doing what I’m doing,” Tommy tells PEOPLE of his breadwinner wife, who is estimated to be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $400 million by the Internet experts. “It takes an amazing partnership to do it.”

Heap praise, fellas. Back up that 14-ton dump truck and pile it on.

“I have an amazing wife who’s always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family,” Tommy adds.

Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This is like a guy setting up his wife for the question: “What would you think of me getting away with the guys for a four-day golf trip?”

This is art, guys. Learn it. Live it.

The multi-Super Bowl winner was not done.

“She’s a good influence on me,” Brady continues. “She’s been a great influence on me for a long time. She’s just a great woman.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Those of you who have gone through the guys’ golf trip question will recognize this next pivot. This is where us men make it clear that we will make time for family after being fortunate enough to get away for a four-day nearly blackout bender with the boys.

“We have a lot of family time planned,” Brady says of their summer plans. “We’re basically together almost the whole six weeks [before training camp], which is nice for us because it’s a big task, going into football season.”

Smart. Smart. SMART!

This is a key moment in the praise stage because women — I’ve been married 12 years and I’ve gone on some wild work trips over the years while my wife has been home with babies — need to know you’re going to blow it out over the four-day bender and then get back to patio beers and Sunday lemonades with the kids.

I’ve had those moments where I walk back into the house after going absolutely crazy at Talladega or Daytona and I know the look when I see it — “You take the kids, I’m out of here for a few hours.”

This very basic interview with PEOPLE while at some Hertz commercial shoot might come off as completely boring, but to those of us who study these things, this is art. This is Michelangelo sculpting David. This is Tommy throwing 43 touchdowns at 44 years old.

Art.

Tom Brady is a genius on and off the field.

(My golf trip is next week. My wife is an absolute hero to put up with what goes on in this house. Like Gisele, she’s the glue because without her things would be a complete wreck.)