Tom Brady Comments On Gronk’s Potential Return, Retirement

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady remains tight with buddy Rob Gronkowski, despite the latter’s absence on the football field.

As Tampa Bay and Brady wait for Gronk’s decision to stay sidelined or stay in the game, the GOAT’s doing his best to keep him around for another title run.

Brady spoke with the Bucs media on Thursday and gave his latest thoughts on Gronk’s looming decision.

“I think it’s just obviously totally up to him,” Brady told reporters.

“We’d all love to play with him,” the 44-year-old admitted, “but he’s got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out.”

Bucs QB Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski this offseason and whether he expects the tight end to return: pic.twitter.com/jwAdEwRIL0 — Andrew Crane (@CraneAndrew) June 9, 2022

Bucs general manager Jason Licht has extended the team’s desire to re-sign Gronk.

“I’m still giving him [Gronk] that time,” Licht told reporters in April. “We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that; the more the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand on or foretell what’s going to happen in the future.”

Gronk had a productive year for the Bucs last season — booted by the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in the postseason.

The tight end recorded 55 receptions and 802 receiving yards in the regular-season stretch. Gronk had a run-in with injury early when he suffered multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung in a Week 3 matchup against LA. He still managed 12 appearances with the Bucs offense last season.

“We don’t have training camp for about six weeks,” Brady added. “So whatever he’s got to do to figure it out, and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does. And if he doesn’t, then we’ve still got to go out there and figure out what to do.”

Prior to last season, Gronkowski re-signed with the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela