Tom Brady Chirps Josh Allen As ‘The Match’ Approaches: ‘Josh Really Hasn’t Backed Much Up On The Football Field’

Let the trash talking commence — in jest of course — as the latest installment of “The Match” approaches.

With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set to take on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in this year’s TNT Live Golf Event, the seven-time Super Bowl champ wasted no time getting the chirps going.

During “The Match” press conference Wednesday, Brady chose to go after Allen and delivered the line of the day.

“Golf s***-talk is a little different than pro football s***-talk,” Brady said, via The Athletic. “Josh really hasn’t backed much up on the football field in his career, let’s be honest, especially playing against me.”

Ouch, babe.

Upon further review, Brady’s assessment is spot on. The two have matched up against each other five times, four coming with Brady in New England and once with him in Tampa Bay. The most recent encounter took place this past season, as the Buccaneers defeated the Bills, 33-27, in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

But this is golf, and based off Brady’s previous appearances in the event, Allen and Mahomes figure to have the upper hand. Brady has participated twice alongside Phil Mickelson, coming out on the losing end to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in 2020 and Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in 2021.

This time around, Brady will be playing alongside Rodgers, which Allen said could be an issue for Brady.

“Tom and Aaron, they want to be the one to make the shot,” Allen said. “I don’t think they’re going to be too pumped when the other one makes a putt. As far as me and Pat goes, we’re going to be excited for each other making putts, as long as we are making putts. I think Aaron and Tom are going to have a harder time playing together than me and Pat.”

“The Match” will take place on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

