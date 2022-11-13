It is hard to imagine that many NFL quarterbacks have ever been gifted a pair of custom lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Tom Brady on Friday. He and the Buccaneers traveled to Germany earlier this week ahead of Sunday’s historic game in Munich.

Brady, being the greatest quarterback of all-time, is a huge deal internationally. He even has some ties to Deutschland because of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

As a result, the media was enthralled with his press conference on Friday. The room was packed as Brady answered questions about Tampa Bay, about its opponents, and about the upcoming game.

Randomly, right in the middle of the presser, a German reporter stood up and approached the NFL’s oldest active player at the podium. He had a gift for Brady— custom-made lederhosen.

Lederhosen, traditional garments in some regions of German-speaking countries, are short or knee-length leather breeches. Originally worn for physical labor, as they are more durable than normal pants, they are worn today as leisurewear. Lederhosen are also popular for Oktoberfest.

The custom lederhosen gifted to Tom Brady are rather elaborate.

They feature his TB12 logo, the Bucs logo and a football.

Although Brady was extremely grateful for the gift, he was definitely surprised and wasn’t really sure how to respond. He held up the lederhosen for everybody to see and asked how it would look.

“You guys like that? How would I look going out to the game in that?”

And then Brady had an idea. He joked that third-string quarterback Kyle Trask is going to wear the lederhosen out onto the field on Sunday, which sent the room into a fit of laughter.

Brady probably won’t wear the lederhosen on Sunday. Butit would be pretty cool if he showed up to the game rocking the gift!