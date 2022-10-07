Tom Brady Gets Brutally Honest About The Level Of Play Around The NFL

For the first time in what feels like quite a while, the NFL season heads into Week 5 without a group of teams most would consider heavy favorites to make it to the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team and there are 15 teams sitting at 2-2 on the season. There seems to be real parity this season, but Tom Brady doesn’t see necessarily see that as a good thing.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those 15 teams sitting at .500 on the season. He was asked about the uncertainty in the standings and gave a brutally honest assessment of the current state of the league.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady told reporters. “I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

Brady is understandably a bit frustrated given that Tampa Bay has lost two games in a row, but before anyone labels his comments as trash talk, he criticized his own team as well.

“We can look at the film and understand why,” Brady explained. “You turn the ball over. You get behind. You don’t play well on third down. You don’t score points in the red area. It’s all the same stuff, stuff you’ve got to work on.”

Brady’s Bucs will look to end their two-game skid on Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons coming to town. The winner of the game will take over the top spot in the NFC South, for whatever that’s worth at this point of the young season.