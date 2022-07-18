Tom Brady Admits What He And Wife Gisele Bundchen Always Argue About

Super Bowl rings and Most Value Player trophies aside, quarterback Tom Brady isn’t all that different from most other married men.

Turns out that Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, don’t exactly see eye to eye on all things in their marriage. That includes when they’re packing suitcases to travel and Gisele nudges the 44-year-old into contemplating a pre-vacation audible.

“Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she’s got twice as [many] clothes in there,” Brady said during a recent episode of the podcast Drive. “And she’s always like, ‘Why are you bringing such a big suitcase?'”

I hate to speak for Tom, but the man does have a lot of jewelry to carry around…

As it turns out, Tampa Bay’s 6-foot-4 quarterback has good reason for having a much larger suitcase than that of his 5-foot-11 wife. “And I’m like, ‘Because my shoes are a size 13.’ Like, there’s only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I’ve got to get another bag,” Brady said on the podcast.

The Brady-Bundchen lover’s quarrel is likely to take center stage again next week. That’s when Tom and his Buccaneers teammates report for training camp.

