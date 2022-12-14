Tom Brady Admits He’s Not Always ‘A Good Sport’ So He Tried To Be One By Signing Interception Ball

On Sunday, we covered San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to autograph a football for him. The football was the one that Greenlaw intercepted from Brady in third quarter.

Behind-the-scenes video showed that Greenlaw — and 49ers teammate Fred Warner — have great respect for Brady and their requests for autographs came from an earnest place.

Brady did sign the ball for Greenlaw, which surprised some people. However, it’s tough to not fulfill a request from a guy who’s in the middle of telling you that you’re “the greatest to ever do it.”

It turns out, they weren’t even the only 49ers to make requests of Brady after the game. A video posted Monday showed San Francisco players asking for pictures with the 45-year-old quarterback and others asking for autographs as well. It appears Brady was more than happy to oblige.

How does anyone dislike Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/gFGJVKwdPh — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 12, 2022

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was very gracious with his time after the loss to the 49ers. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tom Brady cites past reputation for why he felt compelled to fulfill 49ers requests

Brady has a reputation for being prickly, especially after losses. All true competitors are. He said on his podcast Tuesday that he’s trying to change that perception some.

“I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish it didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport,” Brady said on “Let’s Go!”

Tom Brady was being a good sport after his INT 😅



(via Let's Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/ohvSFXtt4h — El Gobierno Del Encuentro (@gobdelencuentro) December 13, 2022

The simpler explanation is probably that Tom Brady wasn’t all that mad after the game. Why? That’s kinda how blowouts work. If you’ve played sports before, you know that you have time to process the loss while it’s happening.

Brady was likely very angry … when it was 21-0. And then again at 28-0. By the time you get to 35-0, you realize you’re not going to win. It’s much easier after the game than when you lose a close game late.

Plus, you know, all the 49ers telling him how great he is … that probably didn’t hurt his mood.