Todd Bowles Would Like To Make Tom Brady’s Job Easier

New Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is preaching team in an effort to make 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady’s job easier.

As Bowles sees it, Tampa Bay was in too many shootouts and relied too heavily on their veteran QB last season. Coach would like to see Brady’s teammates shoulder more of the load as they seek a second Lombardi trophy in three seasons.

“I think if everyone gets to the mindset of, ‘We need to make Tom’s job easier not him make our job easier,’ we’ll be a better team,” Bowles said on the Ira Kaufman Podcast.

Last fall Brady threw the ball more than 700 times and the Bucs went 13-4, bowing out in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

To be more specific, Bowles is hopeful Tampa won’t make a habit of falling behind and having to count on Brady’s seemingly routine comebacks to keep the Bucs from losing. “If we don’t have to rely on the heroics, sort of speak, and everybody’s doing their job and earning their keep, we’ll be a better team,” said Bowles.

Tampa’s first-year head coach continued: “There was a few games that we shouldn’t have even been in. If we take care of our business that way, more of a team-like thing, we’ll be a better team.”

Brady turns 45 in August. He’s won seven Super Bowls, made 15 Pro Bowls and has the most passing yards in NFL history. It’s about time he got some help.

