Todd Bowles Asked Worst Question Ever About Playing Through Harsh Weather In A Domed Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles kindly dismissed one of the worst questions ever asked at a presser, according to OutKick’s Clay Travis.

Bowles and Tampa prepare for an NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Meeting with the media on Tuesday, Bowles received a question about the freezing conditions forecasted in Detroit this upcoming weekend.

The question received confused looks from Bowles, namely because the Bucs visit the Lions, who play at Ford Field (a domed stadium).

The reporter asked: “Looking forward to Detroit, the weather has been a factor in some of the playoff games, even for the most prepared teams … today it’s 13 in Detroit. Any special plans to acclimate the team to not only endure but perform in those kind of frigid temperatures?”

Weather questions, concerning a domed venue. Rather than eviscerating the reporter for bad intel, Bowles delivered a painfully honest response.

“You do know we play indoors, right? They’ve got a dome. No, nothing planned,” Bowles noted. “We’re indoors, and only have to be outside for 20 seconds getting off the bus and going under the thing, so we’ll be OK.”

Oh no… A reporter asked #Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles about how the team is preparing to get acclimated to the weather in Detroit ahead of Sunday’s game.



The Lions have played in a dome for nearly 50 years. pic.twitter.com/O9cHduRKCN — Dave Connelly (@DaveConnellySG) January 16, 2024

OutKick’s Clay Travis reacted to the absurd Big J journalism on display.

“A sports reporter asked Bucs coach Todd Bowles if he’s concerned about the cold weather in Detroit,” Travis posted on X. “The Lions, of course, have played in a dome for decades and decades. Holy crap. Worst question ever?”

