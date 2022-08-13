Today’s Matchup Favors the Brew Crew

As far as big series go, this is as big as you get for a mid-ish August series. The Cardinals have taken over the division lead, and do not want to lose in this series and relinquish the hold they have. I personally have liked the Cardinals to win the division since before the season started, but I realize this is a big one for the team.

The bad news for the Cardinals is they have to face Corbin Burnes. Burnes is the reigning Cy Young winner and is still having a great campaign. He is in the top-five for ERA, and ranks second with 175 strikeouts on the season. He has been very good on the road overall for the year, but in his last start he lost to the Pirates. In fact, the Brewers have lost his last two starts. He’s faced the Cardinals twice this season, he’s allowed just four hits and no earned runs while striking out 21 hitters. So, as mentioned, this won’t be easy for them.

The good news is that Adam Wainwright is taking the ball for St. Louis. He’s been very good for the Cardinals this year, and more importantly, he is probably who they want taking the ball in a big game. His comfort at home has allowed him to post a 2.47 ERA over 11 starts. One concern on my end is that he has increased his ERA every month since May. It is possible age is catching up with him. He’s also been terrible against the Brewers this year. He has allowed 11 earned runs in 14 innings. More concerning, he’s allowed 25 hits in those innings.

It is a little pricey for me, but I’ll play it (I really tend to avoid anything over -130), take the Brewers moneyline.

