Toby Keith Says Cancer Battle Has Been ‘Debilitating’ In Rare Update

Toby Keith gave a rare update this week on his battle with stomach cancer, which was first revealed last summer.

During a sneak peak of CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, the 61-year-old country singer called the cancer “pretty debilitating.”

“I’m thinking about getting back into fighting shape,” he said in the clip. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up. It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.”

Toby Keith gives update on stomach cancer. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Toby Keith diagnosed with stomach cancer last year

Last June, Keith told his more than 1 million Twitter followers that he’s spent the last six months undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

He shared the news in a tweet on June 12.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he said. “So far, so good. I need time to breath, recover and relax.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith, who has sold more the 40 million albums worldwide, has been stepping back out into the public over the past month or so.

In Novemeber, he was honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Awards, and he also made a surprise appearance at a Kentucky steakhouse where he sang “I Love This Bar” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”

As Keith said, hopefully everything stays ‘hunky-dory’ and one of the greatest to ever do it gets back on stage in the near future.

Everyone take a minute this Saturday and raise a red solo cup to Toby!