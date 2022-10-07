Tony Gonzalez Cracks Dad Jokes, Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes Horse Sounds On Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Pregame Show

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football panel brought the horseplay to Week 5’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. The panel — including Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick — gathered at Empower Field and brought the horse jokes in full force.

You know, because it’s the Colts and Broncos … get it?

At one point, Thompson instructed her co-hosts to give their best whinny in a segment called Yay Or Neigh.

In the round of questioning, Thompson asked Tony Gonzalez if the Buccaneers are the worst team in Florida this season.

“What’d the horse say when he fell down?” Gonzalez asked. “I’ve fallen and I can’t giddy up.”

The stadium didn’t get cricket-silent but the groans were heard across America.

When Thompson got to FitzMagic, she asked if the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are the best team in the NFL.

Fearless as ever, Ryan Fitzpatrick unleashed a mighty neigh: bucking the early season hype around the Eagles.

The segment was somewhat haylarious as the group of analysts made fouls of themselves …

Amazon went outside-the-box with some of their hires for the Thursday Night Football pregame show, including Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman. Reviews have been mixed. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Amazon’s experimental panel has been hit-or-miss through five weeks.

WATCH:

If you want to hear Ryan Fitzpatrick do his best horse impression… you've come to the right place 😂



🏈: @Colts vs. @Broncos#TNFonPrime | Watch NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/vtgJQ50RdG — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 6, 2022

What do you think of Amazon’s TNF panel?