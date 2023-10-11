TJ Watt Won’t Sit Any Games After Severely Dislocating Finger In Week 5

Videos by OutKick

The Steelers lucked out of a massive injury to star pass-rusher TJ Watt. Better said; the Steelers are very lucky Watt is a tough son of a gun who doesn’t plan on being sidelined over a messed up finger.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, TJ Watt’s injury will likely require surgery, though Watt doesn’t plan on missing any time. He reportedly collided with a Ravens player and severely jammed a left-hand finger to the point.

Watt fractured a finger during Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Ravens, 17-10. He wasn’t sidelined for long, popping that sucker back into place before finishing the game with two sacks. The dominant performance elevated Watt to a league-leading 8 sacks.

I think this is when T.J. Watt injured his finger. Had the play in my notes to go back and check but hadn't until now. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/f442h0ET6M — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 10, 2023

There was no stopping this guy from ruining Baltimore’s day, and he did so with the game-clinching sack on Lamar Jackson.

TJ Watt Will Tough It Out

LJ and his stone-handed receivers may have cost the Ravens a win, though Watt’s disruption at the scrimmage line played a key role in the Ravens’ L.

Tuesday’s update on Watt’s status also noted that the three-time All-Pro is considering surgery on the finger due to serious ligament damage. Generally, dislocated finger injuries requiring surgery take six weeks to heal. Watt is thinking of braving the pain and considering all surgical options for the offseason.

As Mike Tomlin previously said about his star pass-rusher: “TJ is visiting from another planet. He’s got freakishly unique talent, coupled with freakishly unique work habits.”

Tomlin commented on the injury Tuesday, saying he “doesn’t care,” which could only be a positive indication of its level of severity.

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Though adamant about returning to the field, Watt will watch football from home in Week 6 as the Steelers go on their bye week.

Pittsburgh’s success this season has mostly come from the defensive side of the ball as quarterback Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada search for a groove.

Now leading the AFC North at 3-2, Pittsburgh looks to build momentum ahead of a favorable schedule after facing the Rams next week and the Jaguars in Week 7.

The Steelers may need a DPOY-level performance from Watt this year. The pressure is on!