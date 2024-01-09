Report Of Titans Not Trading Mike Vrabel Because It Was ‘Too Complicated’ Sums Up The Current State Of Affairs In Tennessee

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans are just two seasons removed from a 12-win campaign and just four removed from playing in the AFC Championship game. Today, they’re nothing but a project and one that’s now looking for a new coach to lead them after firing Mike Vrabel.

The Titans announcing the firing of Vrabel on Tuesday was a bit of a surprise, but by no means a complete shock. Vrabel posted a record of 13-21 over the last two seasons and the Titans have not won a playoff game since the 2019-20 campaign.

What is shocking about Vrabel’s firing is how clean it appears to be.

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player for the Patriots, has long been linked to being the heir-apparent in New England if and when Bill Belichick is no longer manning his throne. While at the time of this writing Belichick is still the head coach of the Patriots, most would have guessed that the Titans would have at least tested the waters with New England, or perhaps even another franchise, to get some form of compensation back.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Titans didn’t go that route, not because they realized the Patriots didn’t want to play along, but because the Tennessee front office thought it would be “too complicated” and “take too long.”

This could loosely be translated to ‘nobody in the Titans’ front office wanted to pick up the phone and call New England.’

The Titans believed trading Vrabel was too complicated and would take too long, per sources. They wanted to move on quickly. I was told Vrabel never asked ownership for a trade or asked out of Tennessee. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 9, 2024

Russini’s note about the Titans wanting to “move on quickly” is certainly worth noting. While Vrabel has struggled on the sideline the last two seasons, he’s still regarded by most as a top-tier coach. The idea the Titans are trying to move to their next coach quickly would suggest that they not only have candidates lined up, but candidates who they think are better football coaches than Mike Vrabel.

OutKick’s very own Armando Salguero spoke with a source about the situation in Nashville who painted a pretty clear picture about the direction team owner Amy Adams Strunk wants to go.

“Let’s just say she believed a different approach or perspective was necessary in making decisions be more of a group thing, and Mike is more traditional and believes in his process and his decision-making so he wanted to continue being himself,” a source close to Vrabel explained.

Strunk wanting the Titans to be more of a group project alongside general manager Ran Carthon, who will only be entering his second year as a GM next season, could turn some coaching candidates off who want more control.

It’s felt like ‘dysfunctional’ has been the go-to adjective to describe the Titans the last three seasons. From personnel, to losing football games, and now the firing of Vrabel it looks like that could be the keyword for the foreseeable future as well.

