Titans Seemingly Have No Plans To Replace Ryan Tannehill As Starting QB

The Tennessee Titans‘ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs brought the team’s potential Super Bowl run to a halt, and of course, theories about how to improve the quarterback situation quickly followed.

The Titans were the top seed in the AFC playoffs, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s three interceptions in the loss had many speculating that the team would soon look for someone new.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports the team is publicly backing the QB, despite his late-season struggles, as general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear they have faith in the 33-year-old.

“Ryan’s our quarterback,” Robinson said. “He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling.”

Tannehill threw for 220 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the playoff loss to the Bengals, marking a disappointing end to the season, Pro Football Rumors reports. Despite the struggles and the fact that Derrick Henry was missing for much of the season, Tennessee had earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But for now, it seems like the team is confident with Tannehill moving forward.

