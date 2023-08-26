Titans Search For A Backup QB Still Has Not Identified A Clear Winner Between Willis And Levis

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans, being an NFL team, will have a backup quarterback this year.

But …

There are issues.

Second-year veteran Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis have been competing for the job behind starter Ryan Tannehill. But it hasn’t exactly been a battle of the, ahem, Titans.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans stands during the national anthem against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Vrabel Still Searching For The Guy

Coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday he still has not decided on a backup because he hasn’t seen enough of Levis, who has been injured. And the coach said Willis, while improved over a year ago, hasn’t shown enough to snatch the role.

So here we are. The preseason is over. Preparation for the regular-season begins with a Sunday practice.

But still no backup in Tennessee.

Tannehill, who missed five games in 2022 with injuries, better stay healthy.

Ryan Tannehill is the only quarterback question the Titans have an answer for. (Credit: Getty Images)

Neither Malike Willis Nor Will Levis Impressive

This is where I tell you no team has a truly great backup quarterback. Most teams are merely hoping their backup is capable of getting the team in and out of the huddle, operating the offense, and not losing the game single-handedly.

Don’t be part of the problem is the thinking.

That tells us it doesn’t take great play to win a backup job for a lot of teams. And the Titans are one of those.

Because Willis hasn’t done anything that can cumulatively be called great.

Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Malik Willis Has Been Good, And Bad

Willis played all three preseason games and completed 41 of 62 passes (66.1 percent completion) for 355 yards.

He has thrown 4 TD passes. Very good.

And 4 interceptions. Very bad.

Now, the Titans are saying Willis is getting better. He is, dang it, the team insists!

“I think there’s a lot of stuff to clean up,” Willis said late Friday night after Tennessee’s preseason finale. “I think there’s a lot of work. I’m proud of the guys and the way they fought throughout the whole preseason. Guys down and other guys stepping up, I think it’s been awesome that people got opportunities. It’s just been cool.”

Well, not totally cool.

Willis against the New England Patriots threw 2 TD passes. Yay!

And 2 interceptions. Boo!

Bottom line: Not enough to seal the deal as the team’s backup.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans passes in the second half against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Will Levis Will Return From Injury

The problem for the Titans is Levis hasn’t done enough, either. That’s primarily because he simply hasn’t done much of anything.

He signed a big mayonnaise endorsement deal but the deal with the preseason is he missed two of three games because of a thigh injury.

Levis is coming back from that injury next week so the competition for the backup job will be joined.

“As it stands now, with Will’s availability, we’ll get him back this week,” Vrabel said Saturday. “But I thought that Malik took a big step yesterday. Unfortunately, you have the turnovers but there was a lot of cool stuff that happened after that.

“And I wouldn’t say that we were great in front of him. I thought our receivers showed up and did a nice job most of the night. And Malik has to make some better decisions. And then we’ll see where Will’s at here this week.”

So the competition continues until the Titans find somebody to be their backup.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero