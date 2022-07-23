Titans’ Roger McCreary’s Strange Pre-Game Meal

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary loves baked beans.

He eats it as his pre-game meal, and talked to the OutKick 360 crew more about it earlier this week.

“I eat the two full plates of beans and sometimes like my family, I put on ground beef, sausage,” he said.

He told the crew the one thing he did that went viral on TikTok was adding sugar to it, here’s what they had to say:

The Titans agreed to terms on a deal with the rookie on Friday.

McCreary started 12 games for Auburn in 2021, when he tallied 49 tackles, one interception and 16 passed defensed. During his career at Auburn, McCreary tallied 135 career tackles with six interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

The second round pick took part in all of the team’s OTAs and the minicamp this offseason, and he’s expected to compete for significant playing time when training camp begins next week.

