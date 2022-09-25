Former Titans RB Chris Johnson Receives Hall Of Fame Backing

Everyone has their take on who should — and shouldn’t be — inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. LenDale White thinks that his former teammate Chris Johnson is a shoo-in.

Johnson has a shot at making it into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. Johnson himself said it’s enough of an honor to be one of the 129 names on the ballot.

“Just to be a nominee, it’s a blessing,” Johnson said, according to TMZ Sports. “Hopefully I can make it all the way through. We gon’ see what happens.”

While Johnson went with the requisite “Aw, shucks it’s an honor just to be nominated” answer, his former Titans teammate White was more direct.

“He will make it all the way through,” White said. “I mean, I feel that way.”

Obviously, making the ballot means Johnson is the right caliber of player that could add a sweet gold jacket to his wardrobe. However, his stats really boost his case for a spot in Canton.

In 10 NFL seasons, Johnson racked up more than 9,600 rushing yards, with 2,006 league-leading in yards in a monstrous 2009 campaign.

How good was Chris Johnson in 2009? He had a Titans/Oilers franchise record for most 1100+ yard games in a season.

Look at the other names on that list.

Most games of 100+ RUSH YDS during 1 season in #Titans/#Oilers history:

1. 2009 Chris Johnson (12)

2. 1979 Earl Campbell (11)

T3. 2020 Derrick Henry & 1980 Earl Campbell (10)

T5. 2010 Chris Johnson & 1997 Eddie George (8)pic.twitter.com/CLyS3U0DeH — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) September 17, 2022

In company like that, it sure seems like Johnson will have a shot at making the Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 induction ceremony will take place next August.

