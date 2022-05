OutKick 360’s Paul Kuharsky has the latest insight from Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis’ Day One debut at the Titans’ OTAs.

Plus… did Treylon Burks look out of shape to anyone else? Here’s what you need to know:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.