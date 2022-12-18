Titans Pull-Off incredible Tag-Team interception

Teamwork makes the dream work and the Tennessee Titans clearly understand this.

Titans DBs Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu combined for one of the most incredible interceptions you’ll probably ever see.

On 2nd and 10 with 12 seconds to go in the first half, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert airmailed one into the endzone. He was trying for wideout Mike Williams, but put a little too much on it and found McCreary who was on his way out of bounds.

The Titans cornerback had his thinking cap on and pulled off an unbelievable heads-up play.

McCreary batted the ball back-in-play to Kalu who caught it for a touchback that put an end to the half and kill any threat of a late Chargers touchdown.

And they did it in absolute style.

Just an unbelievable show of awareness from not just McCreary, but Kalu who was ready for the ball to come to him.

As you might expect, fans’ minds were blown by what the Titans had up their sleeve.

Best interception of all time… and it’s not close — 🎡 (@ATLSportStan) December 18, 2022

Great football play — reece (@footballcookies) December 18, 2022

That is literally one of the best plays you will ever see. #TitanUp — TitansDisciple (@TitansDisciple) December 18, 2022

Int of the year — Tom (@fieldsszn01) December 18, 2022

That sent the Chargers and Titans into the locker room tied at seven.

The Titans are on the road against the Chargers and looking to maintain their AFC South lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars who notched an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

