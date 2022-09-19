Titans Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan Carted Off Field Against Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered an apparent leg injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Lewan walked off the field gingerly and had to be carted to the locker room, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This is the play where Taylor Lewan got hurt. They didn’t show a replay pic.twitter.com/6I5ODD1a3X — IKON Highlight Heaveñ (@highlghtheaven) September 19, 2022

A three-time Pro Bowler and nine-year vet, Lewan has been a stalwart on the offensive line for Tennessee — also as the longest-tenured Titans player on the roster, as noted by the broadcast.

Lewan has struggled with staying on the field in past seasons, including an ACL tear in 2020.

A sight no one wants to see, Taylor Lewan down on the field. #Titans pic.twitter.com/uCYxU8WKYF — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 19, 2022

Lewan’s absence will weigh heavy on the Titans, who face a Von Miller-led Bills rush that racked up seven sacks against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

RELATED: GABE DAVIS RULED OUT FOR MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP AGAINST TITANS

A crew of Jordan Philips, Ed Oliver and Miller will have plenty of chances to pressure a leaky Titans O-line protection, which will trickle into a challenging game for Titans RB Derrick Henry, coming off a slow Week 1 performance (21 carries, 81 rushing yards).

The Titans started the game with injury woes, losing running back Trenton Cannon in the first minutes.

#Titans LT Taylor Lewan is being carted to the locker room. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022