Titans Move On From Coach Mike Vrabel, Who Instantly Becomes A Top Candidate Elsewhere

It wasn’t just a rumor. The smoke about Mike Vrabel being out as the Tennessee Titans coach turned into a full blown five-alarm fire on Tuesday when the coach was dismissed.

But don’t feel sorry for Vrabel.

He immediately becomes a prized candidate in other coaching searches, most notably with the New England Patriots if they finally decide to break ties with Bill Belichick.

A source said Vrabel would also be a candidate with the Chargers if they fail to convince Jim Harbaugh, their leading candidate, to make the jump from Michigan.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 11: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel Meeting With Ownership Wasn’t Great

So what happened between Vrabel and Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk that led to his departure?

“Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach,” Adams Strunk said in a statement. “As I told coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I’ve made as the controlling owner.

“I appreciate Mike’s contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he’s been a strong supporter of the Nashville community.”

That, unfortunately, doesn’t explain the reasoning behind the dismissal. Perhaps this will:

Vrabel and Adams Strunk met previously to Tuesday as well. Those discussions made it clear to both parties they were not “on the same page,” per a source.

“Let’s just say she believed a different approach or perspective was necessary in making decisions be more of a group thing, and Mike is more traditional and believes in his process and his decision-making so he wanted to continue being himself,” a source close to Vrabel told OutKick.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans meets with owner Amy Adams Strunk before the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Amy Adams Strunk Wants Collaboration

Adams Strunk seemed to confirm this in the remainder of her statement:

“As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions,” Adams Strunk said. “Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

“I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise. It’s what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision.”

Yes, the last two years have been problematic.

The problem for Vrabel in making the case for continuing to be himself is that the results (it’s always about results and money in the NFL) have not been good. Staying the course is fine when the course has led to wins and success on the field.

But the Titans have suffered consecutive losing seasons, and the club has struggled in a division where the three other teams are younger and rising.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 11: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel’s QB Situation In Tennessee

The Titans were 1-5 in the AFC South this season.

So given this recent slide, why will Vrabel be in demand? Because he was basically fighting with one hand tied behind his back at times with the Titans, the source close to him said.

The other AFC South teams used high first-round draft picks to add what they hope — and in a couple of cases already seem to be — franchise quarterbacks. The Titans didn’t go that route in relying on veteran Ryan Tannehill up until this season.

The club waited until the third round to seek a quarterback in the 2022 draft and didn’t or couldn’t move up in the draft to take one before going with Will Levis in the second round of the ’23 draft.

Levis is a project quarterback that needs to be developed. Malik Willis, drafted in 2022, has not shown the promise the club believed he had when he was drafted.

If Vrabel enters a situation where the club has a good quarterback or intends to draft one early — as the Patriots seem to have — he believes he’ll have weapons to raise a franchise to success.

Foxborough, MA – November 28: From left, former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Patriots Possibility Real For Mike Vrabel

Vrabel is free to go anywhere else he wishes. He is not tied to the Titans. They decided not to try to trade him.

The Titans had a 9-7 record in each of Vrabel’s first two seasons, and advanced to the AFC championship game during the 2019 season. A year later, the Titans finished 11-5, but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Vrabel’s best season came in 2021 when Tennessee had the AFC’s best record and the No.1 seed in the postseason. The Titans lost to eventual AFC champion Cincinnati in that postseason. The window of opportunity clearly closed for the Titans the last couple of years.

Finally, why are the Patriots rumors about to begin?

Well, because Vrabel played for the Patriots for eight seasons and club owner Robert Kraft developed a respect and affinity for him during that time. Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in October.

The Patriots are, however, locked in talks about the future with current coach Bill Belichick and have yet to make an announcement of which direction that situation is going.

