Titans GM Jon Robinson Gives Emotional Answer Heading Into Next Season

When a reporter asked Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson what he could have done better last season, things took an emotional turn.

“The trust that ownership has put in me, our fans and I mean that stadium is rocking out, I can only imagine what it would have been like the next week,” Robinson said as he held back tears. “So, pretty long list of stuff I gotta be better at.”

Asked what he could could have done better last year, Jon Robinson started to answer and then went here. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4iBQwGH88l — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 2, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Titans 19-16 in a dramatic AFC divisional round game when Bengals rookie placekicker Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning field goal at Nissan Stadium on Jan. 22 to advance to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

OutKick 360’s Paul Kuharsky reports that Robinson didn’t think about an alternative for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and no discussions were had with other teams on the topic.

Did Jon Robinson think for a second anywhere about an alternative to Ryan Tannehill? #Titans. pic.twitter.com/IEH6YeyQqu — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 2, 2022

Kuharsky, who is covering the Combine, also reports that Robinson commented on the Julio Jones injury trend and the internal thought process going on with the medical team and the staff, especially as players’ careers get longer.

