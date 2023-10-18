Titans DE Jeffery Simmons Chases Down Odell Beckham, Jr. For Postgame Brawl After Ravens WR Delivers Dirty Knee

Videos by OutKick

You’ll never guess who started a fight after their game Sunday between 300-lb. Titans DE Jeffery Simmons and 200-lb. Ravens WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

Simmons and Beckham were going at it during Sunday’s game in London after OBJ took umbrage with a “dirty” hit by Simmons on Ravens wideout Zay Flowers.

Odell kneed Simmons. Thats why he shoved him. Period. #BALvsTEN pic.twitter.com/DOCFVgjVbM — Andy Singleton 😤 (@PeoplezPen) October 15, 2023

In his podcast episode, Baltimore Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey shared a story of Simmons looking for Odell after the game, which led to another brawl.

And not to pick sides here, but Odell initiated the first fight with a left knee to Simmons. OBJ then crashed to the turf when Simmons pushed back (a business decision).

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: Jeffery Simmons clashes with Odell Beckham Jr. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Naturally, Simmons wanted to check if Odell truly had the nerve to square up against him with a postgame confrontation.

“I turn around, [OBJ and Simmons] are genuinely like fighting. I am pretty sure Odell is grabbing his facemask,” Humphrey shared.

Amid numerous brawls this weekend, this postgame scrum between the Ravens-Titans somehow flew under the radar.

Beckham seemed to stand his ground, according to his teammate‘s account.

Marlon Humphrey added, “They had to be separated and everything. I don’t know how this has not [been reported]. I mean, [Simmons] is crazy. He wanted that fade from Odell.”

This isn’t Josh Norman we’re talking about here … this is a two-time Pro Bowl DE feeling confident of his chances of taking on Odell after getting kneed. Few things stand as disrespectful as kneeing another human.

Marlon Humphrey says Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeffery Simmons got into it postgame Sunday in London and had to separated by security 👀



via @punchlinepod44



Full ep: https://t.co/yFDNyTf8lp pic.twitter.com/WKAJ8HdVd6 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) October 18, 2023

Ultimately, Beckham walked away the victor, with Baltimore beating Tennesssee, 24-17, in Week 6.

Though Humphrey sounded more impressed with Jeffery Simmons’ determination to end a fight started by Odell Beckham, even if that hit on Zay Flowers was a bit dirty…