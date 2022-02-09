Titans Coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson Agree To Contract Extensions

Videos by OutKick

Coach Mike Vrabel and Titans GM Jon Robinson have yet to lead Tennessee to the Super Bowl, but you can’t deny that they’ve gotten close.

So it only made sense for the team to give both men a contract extension, as the team announced on Tuesday.

“I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans.

“Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff.”

Mike Vrabel discusses two new hires on his coaching staff



Passing Game Coordinator Tim Kelly + ILB Coach Bobby King 🏈 » https://t.co/GQGphyBcuw — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 8, 2022

The Titans finished 12-5, winning the AFC South and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. But lousy play from quarterback Ryan Tannehill proved to be their demise, and they lost that first game to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are now bound for the Super Bowl.

Robinson has not had a losing season with the Titans since he was hired in 2016. Vrabel was hired in 2018, finishing 9-7 in each of his first two seasons and leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. Tennessee went 11-5 in 2020, when it also was a one-and-done in the playoffs.

The terms of the extensions were not announced.

Follow Sam Amico’s NBA coverage @AmicoHoops