Titans Are A Good Bet Vs. Patriots In Final NFL Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) host the New England Patriots (1-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Friday for their final 2023 NFL preseason game. New England rebounded from a loss to beat the Green Bay Packers 21-17 Saturday. Tennessee also won its 2nd preseason game, 24-16, vs. the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend.
Truth be told, I don’t really like betting or even watching NFL preseason action. The results from the preseason are meaningless and I find them to be more distracting than informative. But, injury news from each team has inspired a bet Friday.
Patriots at Titans Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET.
- TV: NFL Network.
Since Tennessee rookie QB Will Levis will most likely sit Friday, Titans QB Malik Willis can steal the backup role. Plus, Tennessee’s Week 1 starting QB, Ryan Tannehill, could get some run Friday.
Furthermore, Patriots 1st-string QB Mac Jones is unlikely to play vs. the Titans. Jones has gotten crushed in New England’s previous preseason game against the Packers behind a weak offensive line.
Also, I like the idea of backing a dual-threat QB (Willis) in a spot where his opponent has questionable motivation. Willis has 14 carries for 123 rushing yards and 1 TD in his two preseason games.
Tennessee have two running backs showing out in preseason who are both competing to be Derrick Henry‘s backup. Titans rookie RB Tyjae Spears has 13 carries with 89 yards and 1 TD this preseason. And Tennessee 2nd-year RB Julius Chestnut 22 rushes for 144 yards and 1 TD.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Titans have the 2nd-highest rushing grade this preseason. Whereas the Patriots are 19th in run-stopping grade, per PFF. New England are 25th in run-blocking as well.
THERE IS VALUE IN BETTING NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS ARE TRASH IN 2023
Obviously, NFL preseason games tend to be lower scoring, which puts a bigger emphasis on special teams play. With that in mind, PFF ranks Tennessee’s special teams 8th during this preseason and New England’s is 16th.
BET: Titans (-130) moneyline over the Patriots at DraftKings
