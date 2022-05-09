Titans And Bills Slated To Kickoff Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Tennessee and Buffalo will kickoff the first half of the NFL’s annual Monday Night Football doubleheader. The game, however, will not take place during the NFL’s opening week. In a scheduling change, the league is moving their traditional Week One MNF doubleheader to the second week of the season.

The Titans and Bills – two AFC playoff teams from a season ago – will kickoff from Buffalo at 7:15 pm EST on ESPN with the Vikings visiting the Eagles at 8:15 pm EST on ABC. The timing of each game is notable because unlike previous seasons, the majority of the games being played will overlap.

Traditionally, MNF begins with an East Coast game that finishes up (or comes close to finishing up) just before the start of a West Coast tilt.

A little over four months until this doubleheader. Interesting the two games will be head-to-head for roughly two hours, one on ESPN, the other on ABC. I can’t remember that being scheduled before. pic.twitter.com/0zepb7XCH3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 9, 2022

The NFL announced the Monday Night Football doubleheader early Monday, just days ahead of their full schedule announcement, which is slated to drop on Thursday evening. Last week, the league released a portion of their schedule, announcing five international games that will be played during the 2021-22 season.

Putting the Titans in an early-season prime time matchup shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The NFL loves a good story and Tennessee’s is tough to beat. The Titans have been a hot topic across the NFL landscape for much of the offseason, especially since the NFL Draft.

Over the last two weeks, Tennessee has traded star receiver A.J. Brown, drafted quarterback Malik Willis, and been linked to inquires surrounding replacements for incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Stay tuned. We’re now just four months away from the the best regularly scheduled drama on all of the television, the NFL.

