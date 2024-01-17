Man Ragdolls A Coyote To Save His Dog In Epic Video

Videos by OutKick

A South Carolina man handed out some swift justice to a coyote attacking his dog.

A coyote decided to target Timothy Snipe’s chihuahua in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and unlike a lot of people taken by surprise by the animal thunderdome, he was ready for a fight.

Incredible video shows the wild animal attacking his tiny dog when Snipe stepped in and laid down the hammer.

He absolutely ragdolled the coyote with complete ease and THEN THREW IT IN A DUMPSTER! Check out the amazing video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Man destroys coyote to protect his dog.

Someone get this man a cold beer because he absolutely deserves it. OutKick readers know I’m a huge fan of dogs, and at the same time, I think cats are horrible animals.

Never trust anyone who chooses cats over dogs. We go to war with dogs at our sides. Never in the history of combat has a person said, “We’re about to get in a massive gunfight with suicide bombers. Go get the cats to help.”

When it comes time to fight or put food on the table, you always get the dogs. That’s why we must fight to protect dogs no matter the cost.

South Carolina man fights a coyote to save his dog. (Credit: Getty Images)

I don’t care if it’s a coyote, a wolf or a bear, if an animal comes after your dog, you can’t show any hesitation. You simply have to do what must be done. I had a dog as a kid that got into a fight with a cougar. She lost but put up one hell of a fight.

If I’m armed and I see a wild animal get near my dog with an ounce of aggression, it’s getting shot and I won’t apologize for it. Timothy Snipe went next level.

He just started smoking the vicious wild animal going after his dog, picked it up and slammed it in a dumpster. That’s some alpha male behavior.

And for those of you who don’t know, coyotes can be very aggressive and they’re quick and strong. Fighting one isn’t going to be a fun time. Granted, better to fight a coyote than a wolf, but it’s still not great.

Coyote with wounded leg. Original public domain image from Flickr

Props to this dude for laying it all out on the line to protect his dog. That’s a guy I’ll drink a beer with any day of the week.

P.S.: You want to see a hunting dog that was an absolute nightmare for his enemies? This is my old German shorthair pointer Jake shortly before he died. Eighty five pounds of pure muscle and aggression. A legit weapon in the field, and dearly missed even nearly a decade later.