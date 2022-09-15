Leonardo DiCaprio Gave A Fellow Star Great Advice About Drugs And Movies

Leonardo DiCaprio thinks it’s a wise idea to stay away from two things when you’re a Hollywood star.

DiCaprio has one of the most successful careers in the history of Hollywood, and hits such as “Titanic,” “Inception,” “The Departed” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” are all on his resume.

When he speaks about what it takes to be successful in Hollywood, it’s wise to listen and his advice for Timothee Chalamet was pretty on point.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Chalamet told British Vogue when talking about the advice DiCaprio gave him back in 2018.

While Leonardo DiCaprio might be a fan of wearing a mask outside, his advice about avoiding hard drugs and superhero movies sounds like very solid advice.

Of those two, I think we can all agree avoiding hard drugs is very sound advice. If you want a lengthy career in any field or just a great life in general, avoiding hard drugs like narcotics and fentanyl is simple common sense.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on superhero movies might be correct.

As for avoiding superhero movies, people might watch them, but when was the last time a superhero movie really blew you away?

I’m not just saying it was a solid movie, but when was the last one that blew you away and stunned you? For me, it was “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

That Christian Bale hit came out July 2008. That was more than 14 years ago. It’s been 14 years since a superhero film was outstanding.

Some actors grab those roles and can never get out. Clearly, DiCaprio doesn’t want that for Chalamet, and so far, he has avoided doing it.

Now, if only we could get Leo to stop wearing a mask outside, and he’d really be cooking with gas.