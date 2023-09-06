Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Appear To Be Dating

Videos by OutKick

Raise your hand if you had Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating on your bingo card.

In one of the entertainment industry’s new odd couples, the 27-year-old Chalamet was recorded getting very affectionate with the 26-year-old Jenner during a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially gone public with their relationship after being seen kissing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rXEBB3Mddu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 5, 2023

Chalamet, the star of films like “Dune” and the upcoming “Wonka,” has mostly been viewed as a more independent-film, more artistic type.

That is…not Kylie Jenner, or the Jenner family more broadly.

It’s even more confusing considering that Chalamet has spoken about the difficulties and dangers of living in a world where social media is an omnipresent force. After criticizing the “negative effects” of social media, Chalamet is now dating a girl from one of the most prolific social media families on earth. And who has nearly 400 million Instagram followers herself.

Makes sense.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Travis Scott A Thing Of The Past

Jenner has two children with rapper Travis Scott, but after seemingly endless breakups and reunions, that relationship appears to finally be finished.

Rumors have frequently suggested that Scott cheated on her, although he denied the accusations. For his part, Chalamet has been previously linked to Lily-Rose Depp.

Kylie Jenner seems like a significant upgrade after what Depp’s done to her life the past year.