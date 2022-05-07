Timekeeper Gets Hit By Falling Plexiglass After Bruins Goal

A scary scene played as a time coordinator in the penalty box at TD Garden got hit by a large pane of plexiglass after the Boston Bruins scored a power-play goal during the second period.

Mediaite reports that after David Pastrnak netted a score to extend Boston’s lead to 3-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the teams’ first-round playoff series, fans cheered and banged on the glass around the rink in the second period at TD Garden.

The off-ice official timekeeper, Joe Foley, appeared to be knocked out cold, but it isn’t clear what exactly caused the series of events.

Timekeeper in the penalty box hit with falling plexiglass after Boston Bruins score pic.twitter.com/NuHm1eg08b — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 7, 2022

Officials and trainers for both teams immediately came to the time coordinator’s aid, and he was wheeled off on a stretcher.

The Bruins check on the injured off-ice official as he's stretchered off the ice. pic.twitter.com/vlCBTyrrdr — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2022

The game was delayed several minutes as medical staff tended to the injured man and the glass was replaced.

Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 7, 2022

