Timberwolves Forward Taurean Prince Was Arrested Based On Out-of-State Warrant Stemming From Gun, Drug Charge

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

Reports detailed that Prince had been the focus of an out-of-state warrant related to an arrest made on May 19 in Texas. That day, authorities had reviewed Prince’s vehicle at a traffic stop over expired registration tags and found “two handguns, a vape pen containing THC and a canister of marijuana inside Prince’s car,” according to ESPN.

Miami-Dade County jail records show Taurean Waller-Prince, 28, was booked into jail custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Jail records show he was picked up for a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite.” It’s not known where the warrant originated from and no additional information is available in the county records at this time. As of Thursday at 10 p.m., Prince is still listed as an inmate of the correctional facility.

The 28-year-old forward, who signed a two-year extension with Minnesota this offseason, was arrested at the airport and spent Thursday night at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was granted bond and scheduled for a court hearing early Friday.

Initial reports of Prince’s arrest shared that he had been detained due to a “dangerous drug” charge.

An Arlington Police Department spokesperson issued a comment on the incident on Thursday.

The spokesperson stated, “Under Texas law, it’s illegal to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense. Because suspected illegal substances were found in his vehicle, we arrested Mr. Prince for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana < 2oz.

“Whenever we recover a suspected illegal substance, we’ll send it to a lab for testing to confirm what it is. We did that in this case – and based on the lab results, which just recently came back,” the spokesperson shared.

The process for the warrant for Prince’s arrest reportedly took three months due to the investigation’s testing of the THC pen belonging to the Timberwolves player.

