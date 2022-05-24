Tim Tebow ‘Not An NFL Quarterback’ Admits Former Jets Coach

A former New York Jets coach shared some of his hottest takes from coaching with the team between 2001-12.

In that stint of Jets football, special teams coach Mike Westhoff witnessed key (low) points in the franchise’s history, with some winning football in-between.

The hard-nosed coach was known for his direct but honest commentary, which became solid material for a new book by Westhoff.

In the book titled “Figure It Out: My Thirty-Two Year Journey While Revolutionizing Pro Football’s Special Teams,” Westhoff went off on coaches, players and executives that walked through the Jets facility during his 11-year tenure.

At the tail end of Westhoff’s term, the Jets brought on former Denver Broncos QB Tim Tebow, with a miscellaneous set of responsibilities assigned to the wayward player, including playing on special teams.

Westhoff drilled Tebow for his mechanics and said he was not fit to be called an NFL quarterback.

“Another good kid, but not an NFL quarterback,” Westhoff said. “It took him all day to deliver the ball. The whole thing was a disgrace and a mess. I was the only one who kept my end of the bargain.”

Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez got a lukewarm review by Westhoff.

“I told him that I would agree with that if he had anything to do with us getting into that game,” Westhoff writes in his new book. “Mark is a great kid, but he was only a manageable quarterback at best.”

On the receiving end of Westhoff’s most scathing analysis was former New York Jets general manager Terry Bradway.

“Terry Bradway, our general manager, was not my favorite; I thought in many ways he was barely mediocre,” Westhoff said.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela