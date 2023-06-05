Tim Scott Confronts ‘The View’ Hosts on Racial Issues

Videos by OutKick

Sen. Tim Scott joined The View on Monday to fire back at the racially charged attacks the show’s hosts have made against the senator.

Earlier this month, co-host Joy Behar — a white lady — accused Scott of not understanding what it’s like to be black in America.

“He’s one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. That’s why they’re Republicans,” Behar said.

Joy Behar says Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Tim Scott doesn't understand what it's like to be Black men in America pic.twitter.com/mEtFSBwCU5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 24, 2023

Conveniently, Behar had the day off Monday.

So co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. Hostin said systemic racism is a huge problem, and Scott was simply an “exception.”

“One of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made frankly on this show that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,” Scott said.

“That’s a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today that the only way to succeed is by being the exception.”

Senator Tim Scott to the hosts of The View:



"I’m on the show because of the comments made frankly on this show…the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception…? That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message…" pic.twitter.com/wAJzL4C3EP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2023

Tim Scott gives facts about being black in America

“The fact of the matter is we’ve had an African-American president, African-American vice president, we’ve had two African Americans to be secretaries of the state,” Scott said.

“In my home city, the police chief is an African American who’s now running for mayor. The head of the highway patrol for South Carolina is an African American. In 1975, there was about 15% unemployment in the African-American community. For the first time in the country, it’s under 5%.”

But Hostin said all of the people he listed are also exceptions.

“Progress in America is measured in generations,” Scott explained.

He went on to talk about his grandfather’s experience growing up in South Carolina during the Jim Crow era. Now, he says, opportunities abound in the United States for people of all races.

“So, what I’m suggesting is that the yesterday’s exception is today’s rule,” he said.

After the show, Scott said he felt the conversation on The View was constructive.

But despite the senator’s valid points, it didn’t appear that he changed the co-hosts’ minds.

Because why encourage people in the United States to strive for greatness when you can teach them to be victims instead?