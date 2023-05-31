Tim Scott To Clay & Buck On Joy Behar: ‘White Lady Dressing Up In Black Face To Give Black Man Advice’

Videos by OutKick

White lady Joy Behar accused Sen. Tim Scott of not understanding systemic racism earlier this month after Scott announced his bid for president.

The View co-host compared Scott to Justice Clarence Thomas, another black man whom she claims misunderstands the black struggle in America.

“He’s one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. That’s why they’re Republicans,” she said.

Scott responded to Behar’s commentary on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show Thursday.

“There’s no doubt a white lady dressing up in black face giving a black man advice probably doesn’t ring true in anyones minds, certainly not my own. But more importantly, I find it offensive and disgusting and dangerous for a very different reason,” said Scott.

So @SenatorTimScott just eviscerated @JoyBehar on @clayandbuck for her comments: “There’s no doubt a white lady dressing up in black face to give a black man advice probably doesn’t ring true.” There’s much more. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/c4uk4tleyk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 30, 2023

Well said.

Of, course, Behar was not allone. Her View co-host Whoopi Goldberg also claimed Scott had “Clarence Thomas syndrome.”

To which Sunny Hostin, agreed:

“One of the issues that Tim Scott has is that he seems to think, ‘Because I made it, everyone can make it.’ Ignoring, again, the fact that he’s the exception and not the rule. And until he’s the rule, then he can stop talking about systemic racism.

Tim Scott further addressed the View’s attack on him to Clay and Buck:

“Here’s what’s dangerous and offensive to me, for every young child in America wanting to think for themselves, draw their own conclusions. What they’re saying to them is, ‘stay in your lane, do not stick your head out because we’re going to tell you how to think because you never learned anything about what you should think.”

“It is literally the dumbest, most offensive thing I’ve ever witnessed on TV to hear these millionaire TV personalities telling me how to live my life as a black man but more importantly, suggesting to every child, stay in your place, follow my lead or you too will reap the same harvest as Tim Scott or Clarence Thomas or any other conservative who dares to think for themselves.”

You can listen to the full episode of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show here.