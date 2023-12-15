Retired Navy Admiral Backs Shocking UFO Claims, Adds Weapons Theory

Videos by OutKick

Retired Navy admiral Tim Gallaudet believes there’s some serious truth to recent UFO claims.

UFO stories are all the rage these days, and there’s seemingly a never-ending supply of new claims that shock and stun the public.

None are bigger than David Grusch claiming during a congressional hearing that non-human biologics have been recovered from down crafts. He also alleged there might have been a shoot down and that people have possibly been harmed to keep the truth about UFOs from coming out.

Now, Gallaudet is adding his voice to those who believe Grusch is telling the truth.

Digital illustrated UFO on country road.

Retired Navy admiral believes UFO whistleblower claims.

Gallaudet told NewsNation he believes Grusch is being honest, and his experience in the military and government has him convinced something is going on.

“We’re being visited by non-human intelligence with technology we really don’t understand and with intentions we don’t understand either,” Gallaudet told NewsNation.

The former military officer explained further, “One of my jobs in the Navy, I was the chief meteorologist of the Navy at the time when Orion was encountering the UAP off the U.S. East Coast.”

Gallaudet, who served as the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under President Donald Trump, also believes a cover-up is underway.

“I learn now that these were occurring in training airspace and causing near mid-air collisions. So that safety issue is important. But the Navy didn’t do anything about it. Then they actually pulled back that email from my computer on the secret network…This technology, we’re still trying to learn about and it could give us an advantage in any military conflict. That’s a good reason not to disclose the nature of the technology. I think for the foreseeable future, we don’t want to release and disclose all of the technology that we’ve recovered. However, I think it’s about time that we do disclose that we are in contact with non-human intelligence, that’s what needs to be put out there in the public,” he explained.

Gallaudet was never part of any UFO programs while working in the government, but has apparently seen enough – including an alleged UAP video from a fighter jet pilot – to think the truth isn’t out there.

What is up in the sky?

Once again, we have another wild story involving UFOs and someone making pretty wild claims. There’s no way to really know if Gallaudet is telling the truth for one simple reason:

The only people who could confirm it are those who would be responsible for covering it up.

It’s a nice little trick for the people in charge if it’s real. As a former CIA officer once told me, there’s no point in disputing what people say because you have to acknowledge the actual information. The better move is to simply discredit them.

There’s been some attempt to do that with David Grusch, but Tim Gallaudet isn’t a random guy. He’s a former admiral, Naval Academy graduate and government official, and he’s openly stating Earth is being visited by something we don’t understand.

Green Alien looking angry or dangerous

What do you think UFOs and UAPs might be? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing your theories.