Tim Elko And Ole Miss Just Kept ‘Believing’ They Could Win It All Through Adversity

“You know, it means the world that we were able to get Coach B a national championship here. The coaches, they teach us so much. They keep us in line. They’re like friends to us, honestly. Obviously they’re our coaches, but they’re the best. They’re the best there is. It’s an absolute joy to play for them.

“It’s a joy just to go to the field every day and practice and be around them,” Elko added. “I couldn’t have asked for a better coach, head coach, hitting coach, pitching coach, all of the coaches. I couldn’t have asked for better ones to play for for five years. It brings joy to my heart to win a national championship for them.”

The topic of Mississippi State was brought up a number of times this season, but to sit here and have two teams from the same state win a National Championship in consecutive years is hard to fathom, especially from the same conference. The last time two different teams from the same state won a championship in consecutive years was in 2002 and 2003, with Texas and Rice.

As Elko pointed out numerous times, this team overcame so many different obstacles at setbacks to get here. After being swept by Tennessee earlier in the season when they were ranked No.1 in the country at the time, people started to question the Rebels. Were they as good as advertised or was this preseason hype? Well, that question was answered emphatically in Omaha. They were good enough to be here, they just added a little extra drama to the story.

But that story will be talked about for years to come according to Elko, who walked off the field tonight carrying a trophy he’d been fighting for over five years to obtain.