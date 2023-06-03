Tim Dillon Shreds Meghan Markle And Prince Harry As ‘Low-Grade Reality Stars’

Videos by OutKick

Tim Dillon unloaded on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in hysterical fashion.

The couple has been in the headlines for years for seemingly all the wrong reasons, and the latest incident was an alleged two-hour chase in New York City.

There’s just one major problem. Nobody seems to believe the chase ever occurred, the police have no records of any serious incident, the taxi driver claimed it was “exaggerated” and Mayor Eric Adams expressed extreme skepticism such a chase could ever occur.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles taxi driver has contradicted their claims that they were involved in a "catastrophic chase" last night in NY.



The taxi driver said:



"I don't think that true. I think it's all exaggerated…don't read too much into that."



🎥 @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/KuoQQ4es6S — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2023

Tim Dillon rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Well, Tim Dillon has had enough of the duo, and he made that clear on a recent episode of his podcast. He’s done!

“They’re hucksters. That’s what they are, and I love a good huckster. There’s nothing wrong with a huckster, but we can see it. It’s right out there out in the open for everyone to see,” the popular comedian said during a 10-minute long rant about the couple.

Dillon also referred to the two as “low-grade reality stars that are trying to attach to anything” Grab your favorite adult beverage, kick back, relax and soak up Tim Dillon, once again, reminding people why he’s the GOAT.

Dillon certainly isn’t alone with his criticism.

Dragging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being attention hounds certainly isn’t a new thing. Two pretend like they just want to be left alone, but Harry wrote a book about how his life is apparently awful, Meghan Markle can’t seem to stay away from the cameras and the two run towards attention like your average OutKick reader runs for an ice cold beer after mowing the lawn.

These are not serious people we’re talking about. You can’t claim you want privacy while also doing what is a never-ending attention tour.

That’s why “South Park” shredding both of them was so amazing. The Comedy Central show went nuclear on the pair.

Tim Dillon ripped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for constantly wanting attention. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

That entire takedown from Tim Dillon was brutal. It was perfect, but also brutal. The part about constantly texting celebrities was utterly ruthless. Yet, I absolutely enjoyed it! Also, if you enjoy comedy without limits, listen to Tim Dillon. Without question one of the funniest men in America, and we need all the comedy we can get.