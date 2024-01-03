Tim Brando Thinks Jim Harbaugh Plans To Leave Michigan For NFL After National Championship

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh has had a roller coaster season with the Michigan Wolverines. The team reached the College Football Playoff National Championship after a heartbreaking semifinal loss last season.

However, Harbaugh endured a three-game suspension during the year as fallout from a sign-stealing scandal that rocked the school. There are questions about whether or not the NCAA might make Michigan vacate wins this season.

If they win on Monday night against Washington, that could include a National Championship.

Because of the cloud of uncertainty hanging over Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, FOX college football announcer Tim Brando thinks Harbaugh plans to head to the NFL this offseason.

Brando joined Dan Dakich on “Don’t @ Me” on Wednesday to share his thoughts.

“I hope he stays … but when the NCAA is out to get you the way it appears they are out to get him … what’s the purpose? Why go through that?” Brando said.

“If the jobs that I hear are available to him come his way in the NFL … I could see the potential of him leaving,” Brando continued.

“My guess is he’ll be in the National Football League.”

It’s really a fascinating decision facing Jim Harbaugh and his future. What’s most interesting is whether or not the outcome of the National Championship has any bearing on his decision-making process.

If Michigan wins the title, it makes a lot of sense for Harbaugh to leave. He will have achieved the highest-level of success at the college level.

From 2011-2013, Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers to three-straight NFC Championship games. They won one of them and lost in the Super Bowl to the Baltimore Ravens — coached by his brother, John Harbaugh.

So, he probably still yearns to capture a Super Bowl championship.

However, if Michigan loses, he might want to prove that he can win a college title — without cheating allegations.

Either way, it’s going to be quite the offseason in Ann Arbor, Michigan.