Tim Bogue Qualifies For Dick’s Sporting Goods Open After Sleeping In Van

Golfer Tim Bogue managed to qualify for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at The Links at Hiawatha Landing near Binghamton, New York and did so in impressive fashion. Bogue shot a 64 after spending the night before sleeping in a van.

Tim Bogue, a longshoreman from Northern California, just open-qualified for the second straight week on the Champions Tour. He got a few hours of sleep in a rental van Monday night, then shot 64 to earn a spot @dicksopengolf.



What a grinder. 💪 pic.twitter.com/TapxGXVF0V — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 16, 2022

A grinder, indeed.

Like the tweet above mentioned, when he’s not on the links, Bogue works as a longshoreman in California. He made the cross-country drive from California to Syracuse. He only had about an hour-and-a-half to Binghamton but decided to stop and do his best Matt Foley impression.

After finishing his bogey-free round — his second in back-to-back PGA Tour Champions qualifiers — Bogue gave a shoutout to the guy at the rental car company who provided him his rental van.

“Thank goodness the guy at (the rental counter) gave me a van,” Bogue told pgatour.com. “As a longshoreman, we sleep in our cars a lot, so I’ve got a lot of practice.”

Bogue spends his time away from loading and unloading cargo as a golf coach. He made his first senior tour appearance since 2018 just the week before his qualifying for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

He was one of four players to shoot a 66 in the Boeing Classic qualifier. Bogue finished the event — held at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge near Seattle — tied for 68th after shooting 76-75-75.

Who knows whether or not Bogue is the superstitious type, but sleeping in rental vans may be his new pre-round ritual.

