TikToker With Massive Lips Wants To Go Bigger Despite Having A Hard Time Eating & Drinking

Forget go big or go home. There’s a new philosophy sweeping the internet and it’s go big then go bigger. The whatever it takes to standout mentality has creating some uniquely modified human beings.

It’s fair to say that TikToker Vienna Würstel has implemented this philosophy when it comes to her version of influencing. Her bio says she only looking for positive vibes and that plastic is fantastic. Not everyone agrees, but the haters haven’t slowed her down at all.

Vienna, who lives in Spain, estimates that she has around 30CCs of fillers in her lips at the moment. Despite the massive size of her lips, she wants to go bigger and is hoping to add more filler.

“Last time I had 3CC, the one before I had 7CC, the time before that, I had 7CC, she said. “I think there is around 30CC currently still in my lips and I hope I can have more in the future.”

Nothing is going to stand in her way. No amount of people calling her a duck or the fact that she has a hard time eating and drinking is going to keep her from going bigger.

That’s right, her lips are so massive she has a hard time eating and drinking. She shared a video of her struggle to do both while explaining that she’s getting better at adapting to her lips.

This TikToker Wants To Go Even Bigger

You’re probably thinking that she might draw the line at not being able to feed herself. Well you’re wrong.

Vienna Würstel has a dream and it’s to go even bigger. Lucky for her there are plenty of plastic surgeons out there with lavish lifestyles to fund that are more than willing to see how many CCs her lips can hold.

“I really really wish for even bigger lips and I can’t wait for that,” Vienna said. “It’s like my biggest dream right now.”

I don’t know if you go to the doctor and ask for lips so massive that you have a hard time eating and drinking or if that’s just the normal progression when repeated lip injections are involved.

What I want to see is when all of the fillers are gone. Will her lips bounce back or is she going to be left with a couple of flat bicycle tires? Something tells me we’ll be waiting a long time to find out.