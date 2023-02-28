TikTok Woman Claims Her Brazilian Butt Lift Was ‘Traumatizing’ Just As Holly Sonders Has Tried To Warn

Videos by OutKick

No pain, no gain, ladies.

Social media superstar Holly Sonders tried to tell you that the BBL (Brazilian butt lift) isn’t for the faint of heart and that you’ll have to dig down deep to figure out how bad you want that perfect butt for summer, or in her case for an upcoming TV project.

Just last week, Sonders said her BBL has been “by far” the most painful procedure she’s had done and that’s coming from a woman who goes through procedures like Chevys go through oil changes.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, we have a woman named Jordyn Genevie who is going viral for a video where she calls her BBL experience “traumatizing” and described the pain as the feeling of being beat up by 20 gorillas.

Again, ladies, what are you willing to sacrifice for that badonk that you’ll get to show off on the ladies and on social media?

Holly Sonders says her BBL has led to so much pain that she’ll have to sleep on her stomach for 3-4 weeks until the butt lift pain starts to subside. Jordyn Genevie echoes those sentiments.

“I was about to die,” Genevie said on TikTok. “I remember waking up from surgery, screaming from the top of my lungs. The pain was unbearable.”

She’s not done.

It’s “literally like getting dropped off in the jungle and getting your a– whooped by 20 gorillas … I mean, I don’t know, hitting your toe on the corner of a metal boxspring times a trillion. B–ch, it hurts. No, never again,” the BBL owner added.

In the comment section of Genevie’s TikTok, fellow BBL owners chimed in with their experiences and the pain they went through:

“I had this and I literally thought I was going to die. The pain was soooooo horrific. I can’t tell you how painful and lasted 8-10 weeks.”

“Thank you for being the first person to be honest. I got mine in May & it was HORRIBLE too! Mentally & physically draining.”

“Anyone who asks how the pain is isn’t ready for one. Literally getting sliced open and rearranged. It’s going to be the most painful experience.”

According to a quick Google search, a Brazilian butt lift is a procedure where a surgeon uses the patient’s fat to reshape the buttocks. That’s right, the doc sucks out fat from one area and blasts it right into the badonk to give a woman the shape she paid for with her MasterCard.

The doc will suck from problem areas like the hips, thighs, or lower abdomen and use it wisely to pump up the butt.

Holly Sonders says BBLs are no joke and you should know the pain you’re about to experience. / Instagram Story

If you work sitting down, you will need to schedule some vacation time after the outpatient procedure because that butt is going to be on fire. Don’t take my word for it. Listen to Holly and the TikTok community.

How much does a BBL cost? Google says that a butt surgery in Nashville will run you between $8,500 and $14,500. Now, of course that price is going to go up in high-traffic BBL areas and you’ll want to get it done by a reputable BBL dealer.

You don’t want to buy that BBL from some used car lot in the shady part of town even if it’s half-price compared to the local Lexus dealer.

Remember, ladies, you get what you pay for and the last thing you want to do is feel like you’ve been beaten by 20 gorillas and then the pain goes away and you have a shoddy butt lift.

“No it wasn’t worth the pain and suffering I went through,” Genevie warned others.