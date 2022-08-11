TikTok Veterinarian Goes Viral With List Of Dog Breeds She Wouldn’t Own

I’m sure TikTok veterinarian Whitney Terrell is a nice person, but she’s completely out of her damn mind with her list of dog breeds she wouldn’t own that has since gone viral. It’s probably not best for my blood pressure to even write this post, but as a Doodle owner, I cannot possibly let this list slide.

Whit based her Top 5 Dogs I Wouldn’t Own list on health issues and behaviors.

OK, that’s fine. Go on.

“Some of these dogs are really sweet but a lot of them are crazy, crazy hyper, can’t sit still for two seconds. We’ve had some really aggressive ones as well,” Whit explains.

I hear you girlfriend, give us this list.

Whit’s list of dogs she wouldn’t own because she’s a vet:

5. Chinese Crested

4. Chihuahua

3. Pugs (dogs that can’t breathe)

2. German Shepherd / Belgian Shepherd

1. Doodles

This is a great example of a vet who would rather deal with doodle moms instead of Pit moms who spend all day on Facebook defending the breed against the enemies who would dare say a bad word against pits.

Am I looking for a fight with Pit moms or Pit crews? Hell no.

But let’s call a spade a spade here. Whit doesn’t want to have her vet service canceled. She’s taking out the easy target here by going after Kathy’s beloved doodles. Linda isn’t going to go nuts on Whit and try to cancel Whit’s vet business.

Meanwhile, if Whit goes after Nicole’s beloved pitties, it’s game on.

My baby girl is No. 1 on Whit’s list? She’s nuts:

As for dog breeds that Whit would own:

5. Great Pyrenees

4. German Shorthair Pointer

3. Golden Retriever

2. Mutts/mixed breed

1. Basset Hound / hounds

You make the call here. Is Whit nuts? Am I nuts for owning a doodle? What dogs are missing on each of the lists? You make the call.

