Woman Claims To Make Big Money Decorating Christmas Trees Topless

A TikTok user is getting paid a lot of cash to perform one simple Christmas task:

Putting up decorations while topless.

Everyone has a different routine when it comes to this time of year and decorations. Some people prefer to go all out like Clark in “Christmas Vacation.”

Others prefer to be very minimal. That’s the group I’m in. I can’t stand decorations, and other than a reasonable tree, I’d prefer none at all.

Turns out some people want their decorations to include a topless woman. Specifically, TikTok user @sincerest_sammi.

TikTok user goes viral for decorating Christmas trees topless.

Sammi took to TikTok to explain how she had found a nice little side hustle of putting up decorations without a shirt on. Only in America! Capitalism continues to remain undefeated when it comes to finding new ways to make money.

“I was like, hey, if you’re in Florida – hell – even if you’re across the f*cking state line, if you want your Christmas sh*t put up, I’ll put it up for you with my ti**ies out. I had at least 30 motherf*ckers message me back to say let’s do it,” she explained with joy in her voice.

Well, the pitch seemed to work because she snagged a quick $3,500 decorating Christmas trees topless. She was even paid to cut down a tree while in a micro bikini.

“Today’s lump sum of putting up Christmas decorations topless was $3,500,” Sammie proudly proclaimed. As for her safety – a reasonable concern going to the home of people who might pay for this – it’s not to be worried about.

“I have a security guy, Joe, who comes along with me to my client’s house every time. I pay him 30%…I think 30% is perfectly fair and he takes the job seriously because he’s paid well,” she explained.

You can watch the full breakdown of her newfound topless tree decorating business below, and send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sammi is cashing in with a topless decoration scheme.

As I said above, capitalism remains undefeated. You think there’s topless Christmas tree decorating going on in North Korea? No, because the communists don’t like women or Christmas.

They eat cold soup, lack dental care and live without electricity. In this country, you can stuff your face with a massive steak and drink as much beer as you want, or you can pay someone to decorate – with or without clothes on.

To channel my inner Ron Swanson, I think that kind of freedom is beautiful, even if I personally wouldn’t partake in her little system. Mostly because I just hate decorating with the passion of a dozen nuclear weapons detonating at the same time.

Also, the buried lede here is Sammi charges $300 to clean your place while also topless. I don’t know what’s going on in Florida, but it seems like every stereotype we’ve ever heard is 100% true. As I often say, I ain’t mad about it, but it’s certainly something to behold. Let me know your thoughts on this business model at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.